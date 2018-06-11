It looks like the concrete barrier connecting McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate High School will not be built after all.

It comes after the Millcreek Twp. School Board voted 5-to-4 not to move the plan to a final vote at their next meeting. The $108,000 project would have added a protective wall between the two schools.

Approximately 2,500 students attend grades 9-12, many of whom travel in between the buildings using this walkway each day. This was part of the district's enhanced school security plans, following February’s deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

“When you're talking about school safety, there are a lot of opinions out there, and there are a lot of unknowns,” Hall said. “So it's about trying to sit down and continue the dialogue and do what's right to protect kids knowing that you can't do everything.”