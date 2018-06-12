The trial for the suspended Erie Police officer charged in a deadly DUI crash started Monday.

A jury of 12 men and woman was chosen, and opening statements got underway around 3:30 p.m.

Cheryl Frey, 47, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in connection to a crash on Route 99 in McKean Township in February 2017.

Police said she crossed the center line and slammed into Wade Schultze, 57, killing him.

Frey's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to police.

Frey originally pleaded guilty to have some charges dropped but withdrew the plea earlier this year. The dropped charges have all been reinstated.

Frey's attorney is arguing she is not the one who caused the crash; it was Shultze, the victim. He said Schultze crossed the line and hit Frey.

Homicide by vehicle while DUI carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in jail.