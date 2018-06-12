A phone scam is hitting many people in the Erie area that is threatening people with arrest.

The message may say, "You will be taken under custody of the local police as there are four serious allegations against you."

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it's not a new scam.

The scammer can make it look like the call is coming from somewhere nearby, so you are more likely to pick up the phone.

Pay attention to the kind of payment the caller is asking for. Wire transfer, prepaid money cards or gift cards are all red flags, according to the BBB.

"Scammers love these types of payments," said Pam Marlow, Better Business Bureau. "They're quick, easy, anonymous and almost impossible to reverse unless you catch it right away."