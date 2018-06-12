Southbound drivers using Interstate 79 in Crawford County will see nighttime lane closures tarting Monday.

Both southbound lanes from Exit 147 (Route 322) to Exit 141 (Route 285) will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 11 to 14 weather permitting.

A detour using Routes 322, 19 and 285 will be posted.

The closure will allow workers to place concrete on the bridge deck that carries the southbound lanes over the Conneaut Swamp in Greenwood Township.

Traffic will also be limited to a single lane for Interstate 79 northbound between mile markers 140.5 and 142 from June 11 to 15.

The $11.3 million, multi-year project is rehabilitating the 3,600-foot-long twin bridges on Interstate 79.