News
Lake Erie Banjo Jammers Play at St. James Manor
It's the second week of the City of Erie's Sounds of Summer concert series.
Tuesday, June 12th 2018, 1:25 am EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, June 12th 2018, 1:25 am EDT
Music entertained the crowd at St. James Manor Monday evening.
The Lake Erie Banjo Jammers provided the musical entertainment for the second week of the City of Erie's Sounds of Summer concert series.
The concert series lasts seven weeks.
The Dixie Doolers will perform at the Ostrow Apartments Monday, June 18.