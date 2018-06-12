News
State Police Investigate Rape Case in Oil City
Tuesday, June 12th 2018, 2:24 pm EDT
Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating a rape case in Oil City.
Children and Youth Services notified State Police May 16 that a 14-year-old female from Pleasantville was sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old male, according to the investigating officer.
State Police it happened at an unknown address near Orange St. in Oil City.
The investigation is ongoing, but further information will not be released due to the ages of the suspect, victim and nature of the case.