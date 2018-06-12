A major volunteer effort is underway to make repairs on the iconic Bemus Point-Stow Ferry at Chautauqua Lake.

The ferry has operated continuously since 1811.

Normally, the ferry operates every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting on the Memorial Day weekend.

But this year, an inspection uncovered problems that had to be fixed.

So a team of volunteers is now working on the historic ferry that is dry docked in Mayville.

Several steel beams that support the deck must be repaired or replaced, and some holes have to be plugged.

Volunteers hope the ferry can be back in operation sometime next month.

Volunteer Chris Flander said, "We want to get back in the lake as soon as we can. We are aiming for July. We are not sure when, but sometime in July."

The volunteers are raising money to pay for the steel and replacement parts and for a marine certified welder.