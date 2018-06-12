An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday morning on the body of Felix Manus He is the Erie County Prison Work Release program inmate who died after suffering an asthma attack while cutting grass on work duty in Edinboro May 30.

Erie County officials and Manus' family hope the autopsy will provide more information on his exact cause of death.

Family members are convinced that Erie County corrections officers failed Manus by not calling 911 and bringing him back to the work release center instead, before calling an ambulance to transport him to the hospital. He was hospitalized on life support at UPMC Hamot, and never recovered.

On Sunday, the day before Manus died, his attorneys filed a Right to Know request with Erie County on behalf of his family. It's seeking all documents on policy and procedures for providing emergency medical care to inmates in the work release program. And it asks for any video or audio records of Manus from May 30th, a complete copy of Erie County's investigative report that led to discipline against two corrections officers, and all internal communication relating to Manus.