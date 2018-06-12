News
County Council Takes Meetings on the Road
Each summer, council will hold their meetings at various locations, to give community members an opportunity to attend a meeting that might be closer to their home.
Erie County Council met Tuesday, in a different location.
They held their meeting at Voices for Independence on Wilkins Rd, Erie.
Here’s a list where and when the next meetings will be held this summer:
- July 24th- Lincoln Community Center Library; Manchester Rd, Erie.
- August 21st- North East Township Building,
- September 4th- Union City Area High School
All county council meetings begin at 7:00 p.m.