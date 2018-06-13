The sunset music series is returning to Presque Isle tonight. The free concerts kick off at beach one, and something new this year are the food trucks.

The Presque Isle Partnership holds the UPMC Sunset Music Series each year, and this year the partnership is adding in food truck Wednesdays.

The food trucks will rotate each week, a few of them include The Big Cheese, The Juice Jar, and Foo-Doo Truck.

The event gives people the opportunity to hear local music, eat food, and watch the sunset on the beach.

Organizer Jon DeMarco from the Presque Isle Partnership said the event is the perfect excuse to go out on a Wednesday.

“It's a great way to come down and excuse to get down to the beach, enjoy live music on the beach enjoy a world class sunset,” DeMarco said.

The music kicks off at 5:30 p.m. tonight with opener Brenna Bone & Sean Clark. Headliner Abbey Road takes the stage at 7:15 p.m.