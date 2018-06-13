State Police said someone burned and discarded dog, which was found May 25 behind the David M. Roderick Wildlife Reserve monument off Old Lake Road near State Line Road in Springfield Township.

A brown tarp had been wrapped around the dog's torso and muzzle, according to troopers. The carcass was then thrown over a small cliff there toward Lake Erie.

Investigators said it is not clear if the dog was alive or dead when it was brought to that location.

Humane Officers, who are working together with State Police, are waiting for the results of the forensic necropsy, which can take several weeks to complete.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Humane Society of NWPA Animal Cruelty Department at 814-835-8360. Callers can remain anonymous.