The Erie Philharmonic is celebrating the future of the orchestra and its impact on the community.

Erie Philharmonics Music Director and Conductor Daniel Meyer will lead the orchestra for the next four years.

The Erie community gathered Wednesday morning at the 21 La Rue Dix on West 10th street to celebrate Meyer signing a new contract with the Philharmonic.

Mayor Joe Schember and Erie County Executive Kathy Dalhkemper attended the event as well.

Meyer has been serving as music director for the last 11 years. He will now be the longest serving music director after tenure.

Leaders say the orchestra is a vital community asset and keeping Meyer on board will continue that trend.

"He just effortlessly talks to young and old about his love for classical music, " said John Knox, Erie Philharmonic Board President. "He really promotes the orchestra in our community better than anyone I can think of."

Meyer also highlighted some of next year's concert season.

World-renown pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin will be back, as well as Broadway legend Lisa Vroman.