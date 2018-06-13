A police chase is always a dangerous situation but it can escalate even more when it ends up in a high traffic area such as Peach Street.

That's exactly what happened back on Thursday as police were attempting to pull over 20-year-old Zachary Overholts.

Millcreek Police were attempting to pull Overholts over for speeding around West 38th and Zuck Road but he took off.

The crash made its way onto busy peach street where he ran a red light and slammed into another car injuring a passenger. Overholts is facing a long list of charges in connection to the chase, including felony eluding a police officer.

Erie News Now wanted to know what the protocols were for these chases, especially when they wind up in a busy area.

Sergeant Chimera of the Millcreek Police Department says there are a number of factors that come in to play when a pursuit starts. Chimera says it’s also extremely tough on the officers involved in them. There are many decisions the officer has to make all of which need to happen in a very short period of time.

“In general, we have to weigh whether the apprehension outweighs the safety of the general public.” Said Sergeant Chimera.