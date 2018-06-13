Bringing businesses to Erie and boosting the economy, that is the goal of a two-day event, hosted by VisitErie.



The organization is hosting a meeting planner familiarization tour.



They're taking meeting planners from around the country to area hotels, a drive around Presque Isle, a stop at Waldameer, and more.



The goal is to showcase Erie, and convince these professionals to recommend Erie as the host destination for their upcoming events, like conventions, military reunions, or church events, “By bringing in groups they stay in our hotels, they eat at a restaurants, they have fun at our attractions, so they're spending money here, enjoying their time here and it has a lot of residual effects too,” said Hannah Stancliff, Convention Sales Manager with VisitErie. “Not only are they coming here for business, but maybe next year they'll come back with their families, come back to enjoy the beaches, to enjoy Waldameer, to enjoy Splash Lagoon just to see what we have here in Erie,” Stancliff continued.

It’s all to bring economic growth to the region, long term.

And Vi Boehm, a meeting planner with HelmsBriscoe of Pittsburgh, says she can help make that happen.

Boehm hasn't made it up to Erie for a visit in 23 years, but she says the first thing she'll do when she returns home is to find a client who can have a meeting here, “I've been a meeting planner for 35 almost 40 years, and your Bayfront area is just some of the best I've seen, and I've done meetings all around the world… It's a wonderful destination and I'm absolutely sure we'll get some business up here for you,” said Boehm.