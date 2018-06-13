News
Philharmonic String Quartet Entertains Lunch Crowd
Wednesday, June 13th 2018, 6:48 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 13th 2018, 6:48 pm EDT
Musicians entertained the downtown Erie lunch crowd Wednesday.
The Erie Philharmonic String Quartet played during this week's Mid-Day Art Break outside the Erie Art Museum.
The weekly music series features a performance from different local musicians every Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m.
Guests who stop by can also enjoy lunch and museum tours.