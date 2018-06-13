The first Penn State fraternity brother has pleaded guilty to charges in the 2017 hazing death of pledge Timothy Piazza.

Ryan Burke, 21, pleaded guilty to four counts of hazing and five counts related to unlawful acts involving liquor.

He is one of 26 defendants charged in the case.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said Burke and his fraternity brothers served and poured drinks onto pledges, who were running through an obstacle course. Burke also walked around with a bottle of vodka and made underage fraternity pledges, including Piazza, drink from it, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Piazza fell down basement steps of Beta Theta Pi fraternity house, which turned fatal. He died Feb. 4, 2017.