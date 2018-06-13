A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday night at Roessler Park, to unveil an improvement project for the neighborhood asset. The city partnered with the Snoops Neighborhood Watch program and Weber Murphy Fox to improve Roessler Park. It’s a block long, city owned park, along east 15th street, between Ash and Reed streets. Improvements were made to the playground equipment, plus a soccer area and walking/jogging trail has been added. All items that the neighbors had asked for. Funding for the project was provided through an Erie County Greenways Program Grant, and from Community Development Block Grants.