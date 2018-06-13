Metropolitan Erie Chapter's scholarship banquet recognizes student-athlete work on and off the field
A select group of high school student-athletes from around the county was honored for their efforts, both on and off the field.
Wednesday was the 32nd annual Metropolitan Erie Chapter's Pennsylvania Hall of Fame scholarship banquet.
Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi emceed the evening.
28 boys and girls from 14 schools in the area were honored during the ceremony at the Zem Zem Shrine Club.
The student-athletes were selected based on not only athletic performance but how they performed in both the classroom and in their communities.
For Iroquois High School grad, and former Braves soccer and track star, Tyler Majersky, he's focused on a future of helping people around him.
The future California University of Pennsylvania student will pursue a finance degree.
He hopes to use it to assist others with managing their money and to possibly get them out of debt.
"When they're struggling, or they just don't know how to manage their finances I can help them properly us their money to not only survive, but thrive.” Majersky said “And make more, make their life even better."
Not only will Majersky try to assist on the financial side, he plans to make some assists on the soccer pitch as well. As he'll be a member of Cal’s varsity men's team.