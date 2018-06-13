28 boys and girls from 14 schools in the area were honored during the ceremony at the Zem Zem Shrine Club.



The student-athletes were selected based on not only athletic performance but how they performed in both the classroom and in their communities.



For Iroquois High School grad, and former Braves soccer and track star, Tyler Majersky, he's focused on a future of helping people around him.



The future California University of Pennsylvania student will pursue a finance degree.



He hopes to use it to assist others with managing their money and to possibly get them out of debt.