Fire crews in Warren are responding to a massive fire at the Warren Tire Center on Pennsylvania Avenue East.

The calls came in shortly before 1 a.m.

One of our viewers in Warren County provided photos and video to us.

At one point, the shop was completely engulfed in flames.

According to the warren times observer, there was a report of a possible injury to a first responder,

but Erie News Now has not been able to confirm that

What we do know is that crews are still working on getting a hold of this fire at warren tire this morning.