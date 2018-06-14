The City of Erie is rolling out a pilot project to make Perry Square more friendly for food trucks and their customers, Mayor Joe Schember announced Thursday morning.

The changes are designed accommodate the large number of food trucks serving downtown during the lunch hour. It is part of a partnership with the Perry Square Alliance, Erie Downtown Development Corporation, Erie Arts and Culture and the Erie Food Truck Alliance

The initiatives in Perry Square include:

There will be no parking on State Street between North and South Park Row June 18 - 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make it easier for vendors to set up.

Vendors are encouraged to bring own portable tables and chairs to provide seating. They can be placed on the grass or on the sidewalk as close to grass as possible.

The City has arranged music and entertainment during the lunch hour. Music will be featured Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. There will be a Mid-Day Dance Break Thursday.