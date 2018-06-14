News
Dierks Bentley Concert at Erie Insurance Arena Canceled
A scheduling conflict is being blamed for the cancellation.
Thursday, June 14th 2018
The Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, and LANCO Concert scheduled for June 29 at the Erie Insurance Arena has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict, according to Erie Events.
Anyone who purchased tickets using a credit card online will see the cost refunded automatically within ten days.
Refunds will given at the point of purchase starting Monday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office at 814-452-4857.