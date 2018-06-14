Erie County has disciplined two corrections officers after a work release inmate Felix Manus died days after suffering an asthma attack, county leaders said Thursday.

The 48 year old died Monday. Manus had been on life support since the medical emergency, which happened while he was cutting grass on work release duty in Edinboro May 30.

The county solicitor would not say how the officers were disciplined, but one has already filed a grievance.

We have learned a nurse at the prison was contacted as Manus suffered the medical emergency.

Security video disputes claims made by the family about the incident, according to the county.

The Manus family wants answers and justice after they believe he was denied medical attention in time to address his medical emergency. They think he would have lived if corrections officials had called 911 or taken him to the hospital directly, instead of driving him back to the Erie County Prison pre-release center and calling an ambulance.

Erie County Director of Administration Gary Lee late Wednesday told Erie News Now the county has reviewed its policy and procedures for transporting inmates and made some changes in the rules. While Lee would not elaborate for security reasons, he said the changes make the policy more clear and allow corrections officer latitude to make judgments at the scene.

An autopsy was completed on Manus's body Wednesday, but there is no ruling yet on his cause of death. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said it will take microscopic study of samples taken from the organs of Mr. Manus before he can reach a ruling.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office is also investigating.