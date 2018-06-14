News
Thurston Classic Starts with Night Glow
The Thurston Classic is a free event. It runs through Sunday morning.
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 6:49 pm EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 6:49 pm EDT
Hot air balloons will light up the skies in Meadville Thursday night.
The Thurston Classic kicks off with the Night Glow around 9 p.m. at the Allegheny College Robertson Athletic Complex.
Hot air balloons are inflated, tethered and lit up.
