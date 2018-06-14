If someone knocks at your front door selling electricity, tonight the Better Business Bureau is urging you think twice.

“From a consumer protection standpoint, you shouldn't be sharing sensitive information with someone you don't know,” said Pamela Marlowe, public relations coordinator for the BBB’s Western Pa. branch.

Marlowe says spring and summer are prime seasons for both real companies and scammers to target consumers, because most people are using more electricity to power things like air conditioners. That makes it easier to scoop someone looking to save money, she said.

Some sales representatives – even those from a real company -- will ask to see your electric bill. Experts say that is where you should draw the line.

“You should not share personal information that's included on your bill, including your account number, because it's possible that it could lead to some type of identity theft,” Marlowe said.

While Pennsylvanians cannot necessarily switch their electric distributor, such as Penelec, they can pick from one of nearly 120 electric suppliers listed on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s website. If legitimate, those are the representatives who are likely showing up at your door, according to Nils Hagen- Frederiksen, PUC press secretary.

So how can you tell if the sales rep or the company is real or fake? First and foremost, he says, they can't claim they're from your utility company or the PUC.

“They're required to identify themselves, the supplier they are working for, they must have photo (identification),” Hagen-Frederiksen said.

Often times, the scams have a hidden variable rate skyrockets after a short period of time, which can cost consumers hundreds of dollars more per year. So if it sounds too good to be true, Hagen-Frederiksen warns, it probably is.

“Legitimate suppliers will not try to pressure consumers into making a change,” he said.

How to know who is real and who isn’t

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has a website, papowerswitch.com, that allows consumers to monitor the best deals and see which companies are real and which may be scammers.