News
Fireman's Carnival Kicks Off for the Summer
Proceeds benefit the Lake City Fire Company; a non-profit in need of funding.
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 11:31 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 11:31 pm EDT
The annual Fireman's Carnival is in Lake City.
It's been a tradition for over 90 years.
The food and refreshment tents were up and running on opening night, Thursday.
Games of chance are also a popular spot for visitors.
There is also a nightly $500 drawing which took place at 10:00 p.m.
The band, First to Eleven will take the stage Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
The Carnival Parade is Saturday at 5:00 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Lake City Fire Company; a non-profit in need of funding.