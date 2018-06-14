Taking a local look on the impact of the U.S. absence in the World Cup
With the national team failing to qualify back in October
And we wanted to know if that would hurt the popularity of the game in the United States.
As the men's soccer World Cup kicked off Thursday morning, notably absent, was the United States.
With the national team failing to qualify back in October
And we wanted to know if that would hurt the popularity of the game in the United States.
With World Cup action underway, one would expect to hear the familiar three-letter chant "USA USA!” but…
For the first time since 1986, the battle for the cup does not feature the red, white and blue, after they failed to qualify in October.
ANDREW: "Are you bummed the USA isn't in the world cup?”
GROUP: "Mhm, I’m really bummed."
This group of young soccer players are a part of the Erie Admirals Soccer Club. Too young to fully remember the recent us runs in 2010 and 2014, they can't identify more than a couple of names on the roster.
ANDREW HYMAN: "Do you know any American players?
GROUP: “No,… maybe… Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard”
As you can see, they're sporting jerseys from a variety of different countries, none of them, the United States.
If you thought that would be damaging to the future of the sport in America, current owner and former head coach of Erie commodores, John Melody, thinks otherwise.
"You know the more household names are non-Americans anyway." Melody said
Despite the boys not knowing the players, melody says not to panic. He says USA failing to qualify for the cup, could actually be a good thing.
The country will co-host the games in 2026, leaving room for us soccer to re-tool itself, and find some new, fresh talent.
"You gotta turn the negative into a positive, and regroup and look forward to hosting this." Melody said
Looking to the future, the US's next shot at redemption won't come for at least another four years, by then, the team could have a completely different identity, perhaps, a few household names or two. And as for 2026.
ANDREW: "You guys gonna be the face of the USA in 2026 playing in the world cup?”
GROUP: "Yeah! Maybe."
The World Cup runs until July 15.