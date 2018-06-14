As you can see, they're sporting jerseys from a variety of different countries, none of them, the United States.



If you thought that would be damaging to the future of the sport in America, current owner and former head coach of Erie commodores, John Melody, thinks otherwise.



"You know the more household names are non-Americans anyway." Melody said



Despite the boys not knowing the players, melody says not to panic. He says USA failing to qualify for the cup, could actually be a good thing.



The country will co-host the games in 2026, leaving room for us soccer to re-tool itself, and find some new, fresh talent.



"You gotta turn the negative into a positive, and regroup and look forward to hosting this." Melody said





Looking to the future, the US's next shot at redemption won't come for at least another four years, by then, the team could have a completely different identity, perhaps, a few household names or two. And as for 2026.





ANDREW: "You guys gonna be the face of the USA in 2026 playing in the world cup?”