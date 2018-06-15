Three Cleveland men were taken into custody after a reported armed robbery in Millcreek, which later ended in a crash in Girard, according to police.

Marquel McCutchen, 22; Tanner Greer, 20; and a 17-year-old juvenile were arraigned Friday morning. McCutchen, Greer and the juvenile all face charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and receiving stolen property. McCutchen is also charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and terroristic threats.

Bail was set at $250,000 for McCutchen and the juvenile and $225,000 for Greer.

Millcreek Police said officers were called to the Verizon store in 5000 block of Peach Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported armed robbery. They learned the suspects left in a vehicle, which was later spotted traveling west on Interstate 90.

Pennsylvania State Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued into Girard Borough, where it crashed on Route 20 near Mechanic Street, police said.