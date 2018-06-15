Jury selection is underway Friday for two of the four people charged in a deadly shooting from nearly one year ago.

Jalen Reynolds and Taisha Santiago are set to head to trial in the death of 28-year-old David Tate. He was shot and killed last June at a home on East 20th Street.

Police say Reynolds and Santiago were in on a plot to rob Tate.

They're each facing charges of homicide, aggravated assault, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Also charged in the case is 26-year-old Lashonta Dade. She's scheduled to testify against her co-defendants, and her trial has been postponed until after that happens.