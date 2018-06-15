The lawyer for the suspended Erie Police officer on trial for homicide by vehicle while DUI argued Friday that investigators targeted Cheryl Frey because she is a police officer.

Frey's attorney, Andrew Sisinni, had deferred his opening arguments until after prosecutors presented their case.

Sisinni said they believe the investigation was not thorough, and it was subjective.

"She had a target on her back, and the scope was lasered in," said Sisinni on Friday.

Frey is taking the stand Friday afternoon to testify.

A recorded interview with State Police, as well as surveillance video from two bars, were played in court Wednesday for the jury.

It shows Frey having more than a dozen drinks before the February 2017 fatal crash on Route 99 in McKean.

State Police said Frey crashed into a vehicle driven by Wade Schulze, 57, who was killed.

While testimony revealed both Frey and Schulze were legally drunk of the night of the collision, prosecutors said Frey is the one at fault.