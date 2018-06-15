As we reported Thursday, the city is hosting a Food Truck Row event next week.



Several food trucks will line State Street, with outdoor seating and music too.



And if lunchtime on Friday is any indication, the event should attract some big crowds.



Large lines formed during lunchtime Friday in Perry Square, with customers grabbing lunch from one of the several food trucks on State Street.



The city is hosting a Food Truck Row Pilot Program, to see if it's something they'll do more often.



And people grabbing a bite Friday, seem to think it's a great idea, “It's something about it, you see them cook it in front of you, you can tell they're really working hard in the trucks, it doesn't look very easy… it's really a quick make of the food, so it's just fun to come down here and see all the different trucks how they design them an different food and menus that they have,” said Sean Madigan of Erie. “I think it's good for the city of Erie, I've been down here the last couple days, you see so many people out here spending money putting it back into the community, we actually work at Duce Two up the street and we've done t-shirts for a lot of these food trucks that are down here right now,” Madigan continued.



Food Truck Row is Monday through Friday next week, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on State Street at Perry Square.