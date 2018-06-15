The City of Erie's Bulky Item Pick-Up Program is entering its second week. And so far, the city says the large item trash pickup program seems to be working well.

City of Erie refuse crews dumped a garbage truck full of large items, collected Friday as part of the new Bulky Item Pickup Program, at Waste Management.



The city is trying it out, switching from the large one item pickup in April, to try to alleviate those large piles of trash that people accumulate then pile up outside during the spring cleanup.



This bulky item pickup is allowing city residents to get rid of one to three large items each week.

City residents must call and schedule the pickup for their regular garbage night, at least three days in advance, and get a confirmation number.



The city started it off by limiting it to 40 residents per trash night, but they've been getting lots of calls, “It’s been surprisingly busy, we thought the spring clean up would have depleted everybody's big items they wanted to throw out, but surprisingly we're getting calls, we're filled up almost every day, sometime we have to bump people into the next week if we're filled up,” said Public Works Director Dave Mulvihill.

Mulvihill says they found they are capable of collecting from more than 40 residents in one night, so they've bumped it up to 50 residents a night, “So far so good, we're getting plenty of calls and it seems it's been successful, people indicate that they enjoy having this service, and so far we're happy with it,” said Mulvihill.