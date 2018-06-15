On the eve of his funeral, the family of Felix Manus is asking for financial help to pay for funeral and hospital expenses.

But they are not yet responding to comments about the case yesterday by top Erie County officials.

Manus is the work-release inmate who had an asthma attack on a work site.

His family said no one called 911.

Instead, he was driven back to the pre-release center, and died later in the hospital.

Two corrections employees, who have not been identified, have been disciplined. But no details have been provided.

Today. family lawyer John Mizner said they are launching a GoFundMe page, with a goal of $22,000.

It is titled Dignified Burial for Felix Manus.

Mizner said, "The money will go to the Dusckas-Taylor funeral home and some other expenses associated with his final time in the hospital. That is where the money is going."

Although Mizner did not respond to the county's latest comments on the Manus case today, he made it clear he will react soon.

He said, "We will not address until early next week the propaganda spread by county government yesterday. We will respond. We will not be bullied. This family is entitled to respect whether the county wants to give it to them or not."