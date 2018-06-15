A PennDOT worker's idea to educate and remind drivers of important information on the road became a reality and came to Erie County's Welcome Center along Interstate 90 in North East.

"I guess the important thing is we just want to remind people that no matter how you're out traveling, whether it's a motorcycle, a bicycle, or a vehicle, that it's important to take safety as a top priority, so that you can get to your destination and have a good time when you're there," says Jill Harry, the acting Press Officer for PennDOT.

Information tables were also set up with pamphlets, handouts and representatives to answer any questions travelers may have. They focused on bicycle, seat belt and car seat safety, as well as impaired driving.

There was an interactive simulator to show drivers how texting and driving could affect your ability to drive. It also took users through the court process and jail as if you had failed a sobriety test.

Harry hopes drivers stay aware at the wheel and put safety first.

"No one ever leaves home thinking, 'I think I'll go get in a crash today,' but then we get caught up in the moment, and sometimes we don't make the best decisions when we're traveling," Harry said.