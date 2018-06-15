This week's IU Talent Search Program culminated with a fun activity Friday for a group of students from Erie and Union City High Schools.

Penn State Behrend hosted the students in residence halls for the week-long camp.

After learning new engineering and design skills, the student put them to the test. They had to build a canoe that could hold a student without sinking out of just cardboard and duct tape.

Penn State Behrend's Assistant Director of Admissions Felicia Presley said she hopes it pushes students to continue their education after high school..

"It gives them the opportunity to see what college is all about," Presley said. "It provides them that access and we really want to make sure the students know that college is for them."

They competed against each other to see whose could float the longest. The winning team's canoe lasted almost 14 minutes, and their passenger, 17-year-old Quintyn Rodgers, said their success was in the design.

"We distributed the cardboard on each side," said Rodgers. "The cardboard was even on both sides, so when we got in it didn't topple over."

As the final canoe floated past the last team's time, Educational Facilitator Brittany Bowers explained to the other students why that canoe was so successful.

"These students were very driven," said Bowers. "You can tell that they're going to do great things. That's why they're here and why they're participating in this program."