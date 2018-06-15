Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial against the suspended Erie Police Officer, charged in a deadly DUI crash.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Cheryl Frey’s blood alcohol content level of 0.232 percent was nearly triple the legal level of 0.08 percent, when she caused the crash that killed 57-year-old Wade Schulze, last February.

In his opening statements, Frey’s lawyer Andrew Sisinni called the investigation subjective and said that Pennsylvania State Police targeted Frey as the cause of the crash, because she is a police officer.

“She had a target on her back and had a laser scope focused in,” said Sisinni. “Some of the evidence was completely ignored.”

Frey took the stand on Friday, where she testified that she has no memory of the crash.

During the trial, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner played surveillance video that was taken the St. Francis Ushers Club and the Valley Inn, which captured Frey consuming 13 drinks over a five hour span before the crash.

Frey testified that her ex-boyfriend would not let her drive home if they had been drinking.

“I’m a city of Erie Police Officer,” said Frey. “I don’t drink and drive. I pull people over for that.”

But in the video, prosecutors say you can see Frey’s ex-boyfriend hand her keys.

Frey agreed with Lightner that she had been driving on the night of the crash.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, state police say Frey was traveling at a speed of 57 miles per hour, when she crossed the centerline and crashed into Schulze on Route 99 in McKean Township.

Frey has been an Erie Police Officer since 2008, and was off-duty at the time of the wreck. She has been suspended without pay, ever since she was charged.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.