News
VIDEO: Millcreek Police Need Help Identifying Persons of Interest in Theft from Vehicle
The suspects are persons of interest in other similar cases, according to the detective.
Friday, June 15th 2018, 6:54 pm EDT
Updated:
Friday, June 15th 2018, 6:54 pm EDT
Millcreek Township Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are persons of interest in a theft from a vehicle.
It happened June 12 around 11:25 p.m. No location was provided by police.
Video shows the suspect entering one vehicle and looking into another.
The suspects are persons of interest in other similar cases, according to the detective.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Millcreek Township Police Detective Ryan Bolash at 814-838-9515 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 814-836-9271.