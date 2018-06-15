The accident near Rt 19 happened just around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

According to police, a red SUV was headed north on Rt 97 when a black car cut across 97 in front of the red car.

The red vehicle hit the black vehicle on the right passenger side causing the red SUV to rollover on its side.

At least one adult and a juvenile were taken to UPMC-Hamot to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.