CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. - It's a rocking weekend in Crawford County for the first annual Cambridge Springs Music Festival.

“We have four stages going on, 75 different acts,” said co-organizer Justin Moyar.

The free, three-day music mash-up is scattered through town, featuring plenty of local bands, local food and a variety of vendors from all over Northwestern Pennsylvania. It’s family-friendly as well, Moyar said, with plenty of events for children. There are several events for those of all ages, including music lessons and workshops both at the Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds and at the Cambridge Springs Trolley Station & Museum.

The festival has been a tradition for the English family, a tradition that was held at the historic Riverside Inn for years until fire destroyed the 129-year-old hotel in May 2017.

“We've lived in town about 35 years and we went to most of them,” said Sam English.

“We would go to every room, and it was just such a nice thing,” said his wife, Beverly.

To keep the tradition going, the Cambridge Springs volunteer fire department sort of adopted the festival last summer. It’s a fundraiser for them to help offset the rising cost of gear and maintenance.

“Our self-contained breathing apparatus, the total bill for that is a little over $64,000,” said co-organizer Tom Glenn, a Cambridge Springs firefighter. The department expects to clear upwards of $10,000 by the time the festival ends on Sunday.

For Glenn and his fellow firefighters, this festival is also personal. Many of them were on the scene for more than 24 hours the night the Riverside burned down.

“We as firemen felt terrible that we weren't able to save that iconic Inn,” Glenn said, “so we wanted to do something to preserve the memory of it.”

Organizers know it will be tough to replicate the music festival how it was at the Riverside. But like the event itself, the Riverside property is also changing. A new craft brewery is under construction, giving new life to the land, and now, its most marquee jamboree.

“You’ve got to create something new,” Moyar said. “We feel we can continue the spirit of the Riverside.”

Weekend schedule & list of bands