Fiesta with the Humane Society
The Humane Society of Northwest Pa. hosted for the first time, "A Fiesta" at the Courtyard by Marriott. Guests enjoyed a taco bar, margarita's, music and a silent auction. The event benefits shelter pets.
The Humane Society is an independent non-profit animal shelter. The organization strives to match pets with loving families.