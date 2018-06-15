It's race day at Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio .

And driver's like long-time racer and Girard native, Will Pinckney , are hard at work to prepare their cars for race time, including filling up on fuel.

And with Americans paying roughly $65 more a month on gas than they did last Summer, the pressure to save money passes down to racers. Who, even with sponsorships, are still walking a thin line.

"You don't make money racing, you lose money all the way around." Pinckney said

For drivers, their prices are locked in at the beginning of the season. A standard gas fill up could cost them up to $135 a night. And that's before they even fill up their everyday trucks or cars.

"A lot of these races are three, four, five hours away, and then you entail hotel prices." Driver, and Ohio native, Eric Wilson said

Wilson is an up and coming driver, and luckily, today, his family-based crew brought along their larger truck, with enough space to hold his vehicles, and to sleep in. It's a cost-cutting move, aimed at trying to soften the burden of other expenses.

Wilson says any time the prices raise, it hurts not only the drivers, but the fans too. He says racing is a mainly blue collar industry, and when the economy hurts, so to, does the sport.

"You see a lot of these guys, when gas prices do rise, it does cut into the racers budget.” Wilson said “And it affects their overall money that they get in."







The pay may not always be pretty, and money, could sometimes be downright tight, But If there's one thing these racers will never be short on, is their love for what they do.

"You're never gonna quit so It doesn't much matter.” Pinckney said “ It just depends on how much Ramen Noodles you're gonna eat throughout the week to pay for race car stuff."