Kiss The Pig for Charity
Friday, June 15th 2018, 11:36 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 15th 2018, 11:36 pm EDT
Local candidates kissed a pig for charity for the Boys and Girls Club.
Tim Necastro from Erie Insurance, Matt Ennis from Presque Isle Downs, John melody of U-Pick 6 Tap Houses made up the final three.
Seven candidates competed for several weeks to see who could raise the most money for the Boys and Girls Club. The top three earned the right to kiss, Tardis, the potbellied pig.
The event raised over $100,000.