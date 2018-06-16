News
Dumpster Fire Temporarily Closes Millcreek Restaurant
The dumpster fire broke out inside the loading dock area of the Interchange Road business.
Saturday, June 16th 2018, 7:35 pm EDT
Updated:
Saturday, June 16th 2018, 7:46 pm EDT
A dumpster fire at Cheddar's Saturday temporarily closed the Millcreek Township restaurant.
The flames broke out inside the loading dock area of the Interchange Road business.
A sprinkler extinguished most of the fire, according to firefighters.
Kearsarge and West Ridge firefighters cleared the scene within an hour.
Because one sprinkler head went off inside the restaurant, it was closed to clean things up.
The manager told Erie News Now Cheddar's expects to reopen Sunday. The restaurant must be reinspected by the Health Department before it can resume operations.