On the final day of the Lake City Carnival, the community celebrated with a parade, which included special guests from the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the police-based "Blue Knights Motorcycle Club", riding together.

Between the usual parade staples of police cars and fire trucks tossing candy to the crowd, were members from the Erie chapter of Blue Knights, a group made up of current and former police officers.



And riding with them, were children with muscular dystrophy.



It's part of an ongoing movement between the knights, and the MDA to raise awareness to try and find a cure for the muscular disease.



On Saturday, they were promoting an upcoming event called "Nerf Wars" which will go to benefit the MDA.



But more importantly, it was to put a smile on the faces of some kids dealing with a disease which can sometimes make smiling difficult.

"Absolutely, the more people who are involved in the organization, the bigger chance that we have in being successful, and finding cures.” Director for the NERF Wars event, Dominique Miller said

"We have a lot of kids that suffer through this disease.” President of Blue Knights Chapter 18, Tom Nelson said “And anything we can do to help to try and ease the pain, or find a cure, we're gonna do."