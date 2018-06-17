Saturday was a fun day for children and their families at the annual soap box derby.

42 children ranging from 7 through 20 competed in the races.

The soap box derby was held on State St. between East 33rd and 38th Streets.

After six months of preparing and raising money, the hard work paid off for all who enjoyed the activity.

Besides crowing three winners, the derby's main goal is to teach the kids sportsmanship and get families involved.

"There's just comradery," said Jerry Dobmeier, director of the soap box derby. "A lot of these kids have been together for years. [There's] a lot of spirit of competition with most of these kids here today."