People came together Saturday for this year's CorryFest.

It is put on by the Corry Chamber of Commerce. There is something for everyone at Route 6 Plaza and Corry City Park.

It's also alumni weekend in Corry. That brings plenty of people back together for food, games and fun.

Organizers expect a few thousand people to participate in the three-day event.

CorryFest is also celebrating the history of Corry by taking photos in some vintage clothing.

"We're doing photos, old time photos," said Alisa Puckly, curator for Corry Area Historical Society. "We like to bring the history alive because Corry was about 1860s we started. This park's been here ever since the beginning, so it's kind of a cool thing to do."