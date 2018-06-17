Booker T. Washington Observes Juneteenth with Celebration
The Booker T. Washington Center observed Juneteenth with a celebration Saturday.
Angela McNair, who owns a child care facility inside the center, organized the event.
It included vendors from community, Clutch from the Erie Bayhawks, characters from Rent-a-Toon, an informational booth and free food.
She encouraged people to come free of any worries with freedom and celebration on their minds.
McNair talked with Erie News Now about the important history of Junteenth, which commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery.
"It happened on June 19, 1865 where the slaves were freed, so that caused a celebration," said McNair. "It's just been ongoing for years. In the '60s, it kind of resurged, and people started celebrating again, so it's like a little festival where we just come together in unity and just kind of celebrate the fact that we were freed."
The Breeze Band was also set to perform.