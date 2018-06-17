There was a big turnout for the Dave Cooney Parkinson's Awareness Walk in Harborcreek Saturday.

About 300 people joined in the walk. There was a one or a three-mile option that started and ended at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Bartlett Road.

It is the fourth year for the walk, which was started by the family of Dave Cooney when they lived in Indiana, Pa. to bring awareness to the challenges that go along with Parkinson's.

The neurological disorder causes tremors, stiffness, slow movement, balance issues and even a grumpy or frozen face.

Dave Cooney continues to fight the disease. He led the walk with his grandchildren by his side.

"My husband Dave was diagnosed 11 years ago May 17, so this is to make people more aware and to raise some funds for research, so we can beat this disease," said Patty Cooney.

"It really can affect their whole life, so our goal at Parkinson's partners is to provide them with support education and resources to try to make the journey for them and their families a little bit easier," said Lynne Gotham, executive director of Parkinson's Partners.