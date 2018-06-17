The Jefferson Educational Society (JES) celebrated a big milestone Friday with a sold-out event at the Bayfront Convention Center for the 10 year anniversary of Erie's think tank.

Urban experts Bruce Katz and Jeremy Nowak were keynote speakers with encouraging words on how the Erie community, public and private, is collaborating to compete with other communities.

JES also spelled out its plans for the next ten years, including those satellite locations for lectures in Corry, North East, Fairview and downtown Erie.

It gives the region power to create change.

"You have a major company in Erie Insurance investing in downtown Erie, good bones over looked for decade," said Bruce Katz, co-founder of New Localism Advisors. "A network of university leaders [are] investing back into the city. This is a very interesting period."