More than 1,000 people in the community united to save lives from cancer Saturday with the 25th annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Erie-Millcreek.

A cancer survivor said showing support gets those battling cancer through a difficult time.



"There's support and research still being done for what people believe in, which is to end this cancer," said Becky Maxson, cancer survivor. "The financial burden that it brings on people, the emotional and physical struggles - no one should have to go through that."