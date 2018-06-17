More than Thousand Join Relay for Life to Help Save Lives from Cancer
More than 1,000 people in the community united to save lives from cancer Saturday with the 25th annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Erie-Millcreek.
The all-day event at UPMC Park includes a celebratory cancer survivors lap, fun activities and a raffle.
Money raised will help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking cancer research, providing free information and critical services for people with cancer, and supporting education and prevention programs.
A cancer survivor said showing support gets those battling cancer through a difficult time.
"There's support and research still being done for what people believe in, which is to end this cancer," said Becky Maxson, cancer survivor. "The financial burden that it brings on people, the emotional and physical struggles - no one should have to go through that."
The goal of this year's Relay for Life is to raise around $160,000.