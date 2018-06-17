It was a place familiar place for Drew Deimel to be playing on Sunday in the EDGA Match Play Final. The seven seed in the EDGA major was a longtime member of Kahkwa Club and used his knowledge of the course to help him wins his second career Match Play title with a 4 and 3 win over Mike Wolfe.

The win at Kahkwa added to Deimel's 2012 Match Play title when he won out at Lake Shore Country Club as a six seed. The newly crowned champion noted a lot of change from winning this tournament the first time around.

"I just think I'm more experienced," said Deimel. "Hitting three woods off of tees rather than a driver, it's match play. Depending on where the other player is, especially since its Kahkwa, I have been a member here for years so I knew exactly where to play it."

Deimel capitalized on the front nine, taking a three up lead after a number of puts just missed falling for his opponent Mike Wolfe. The seven-seed took that lead as they made the turn.

"All week I just tried to get opportunities right from the start and I was allowed to," said Deimel on his early leads. "It gives you a nice buffer to know if your two or three up if you do miss a hole, your still a couple up to keep being aggressive and try and get to the next one."

Deimel took those chances to sink his puts for par, an area he believed was the difference in making the weekend long run.